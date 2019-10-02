Elm Ridge Management Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holding by $1.53 Million as Valuation Declined; Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) Valuation Rose While Assetmark Has Trimmed by $3.73 Million Its Position

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (SNH) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 414,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 208 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2,000, down from 414,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 1.22M shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST QTRLY FFO SHR $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 52.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 51,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 2.40M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold SNH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 171.06 million shares or 3.96% more from 164.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 457,683 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 377,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Co holds 29,985 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested in 0% or 14,045 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp reported 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Mcmillion Mgmt reported 9,850 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America holds 0.08% in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) or 86,510 shares. Bennicas And Associate invested in 19,780 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Analysts await Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. SNH’s profit will be $73.69M for 7.16 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Senior Housing Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SNH: A Dividend Cut In The Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Senior Housing Properties Trust. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) For Its 7.4% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Senior Housing Properties Trust Stock Fell 32% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (NYSE:MPW) by 94,837 shares to 254,623 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons Stpls (XLP) by 452,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc Spdn Adr New (NYSE:SNN).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 0.67% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 2,501 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 17,179 shares. Hightower Ltd Company stated it has 284,409 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Glenview Management Ltd Com holds 4.13 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.56% or 110,573 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 198 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Inc Ltd holds 0.08% or 369,813 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Legacy Cap Partners Inc has 1.17% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 30,656 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 475,381 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 21,406 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, California-based fund reported 3,149 shares. Moreover, Adell Harriman & Carpenter has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 31,068 shares.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy in October – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.