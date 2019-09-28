Elm Ridge Management Position In Popular (BPOP) Was Boosted; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined, Financial Advisory Group Has Increased Stake

Financial Advisory Group increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Group bought 5,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 22,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Group who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 84,991 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 78,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 284,064 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 107,181 shares to 100,938 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.