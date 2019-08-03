Elm Ridge Management Position in Devon Energy New (DVN) Has Cut by $2.85 Million as Market Value Declined; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Continues to Hold Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 7.95M shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 11/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 206.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 116,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 173,005 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.40 million, up from 56,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.32% or $28.1 during the last trading session, reaching $244.12. About 2.94M shares traded or 180.25% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) by 21,086 shares to 11,088 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,245 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Disappointment in Store for Arista (ANET) in Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Flying Stocks Fallen on Hard Times – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $161.92M for 16.04 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.