Elm Ridge Management Maintains Stake in Popular (BPOP); Carnival (CCL) Holder Camarda Financial Advisors Has Boosted Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 84,991 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 78,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 350,636 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.83 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 29 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 468,199 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 5,806 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 24,351 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 90,600 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northpointe Cap Ltd invested in 85,161 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Paragon Cap Management holds 0.17% or 5,651 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 412,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 39,813 shares. Raffles Assoc LP stated it has 252,400 shares or 14.06% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 353,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Amp Investors Limited invested in 0% or 5,010 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 408,598 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 36,941 shares to 426,314 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,152 shares to 14,653 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,116 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.

