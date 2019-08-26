Elm Ridge Management Lowered Its Popular (BPOP) Position by $1.72 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Cut Stake by $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $248.92. About 262,839 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 33,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 78,159 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 111,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 97,258 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,786 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 152 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,920 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Rhenman Asset Mgmt stated it has 75,000 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt stated it has 2,361 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.3% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,456 shares. Garrison Asset has 2.7% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,480 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd invested in 3.34 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.18% or 253,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 825 shares. Pennsylvania-based Somerset Tru Communications has invested 1.57% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oakworth Capital reported 1,704 shares. Investment Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares to 33,019 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 9th – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Popular (BPOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Comm holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 100 shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp has 0.06% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 116,364 shares. Nicholas Inv Prtn LP reported 73,666 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,900 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 116,617 shares. Boston Partners owns 385,724 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Penbrook Management Llc has invested 1.25% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 10,527 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Meeder Asset stated it has 34,339 shares. Moore Ltd Partnership invested in 0.52% or 320,881 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Ellington Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50 million for 7.82 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.