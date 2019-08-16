Elm Ridge Management Lifted Its Stake in Lear (LEA) by $710,370 as Stock Declined; As Honeywell Intl Com (HON) Share Price Rose, Bainco International Investors Lowered Stake by $460,412

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,387 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 92,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.2. About 1.12 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 424,199 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8,963 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 29,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 661,915 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 350 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And LP accumulated 1,916 shares. Strs Ohio holds 6,931 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 10,356 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Lc invested in 2,038 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 199,929 shares. 220 are held by Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 97,937 shares. Gulf Intl Bankshares (Uk) holds 0.03% or 14,830 shares. 111 are owned by Carroll Fincl Associates Inc. Swiss Financial Bank has 214,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,981 shares to 76,219 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 525,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,023 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 100,000 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx owns 43,001 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.99% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 25,423 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Basswood Management Lc invested in 163,150 shares. Allstate invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Element Management Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ledyard Bancshares reported 7,232 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh holds 1.52% or 15,165 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Co reported 4,337 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Jupiter Asset Ltd stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 78,000 are held by Bp Public Limited Company. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 21.77 million shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 359 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40 million and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 28,436 shares to 698,496 shares, valued at $28.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc Com.