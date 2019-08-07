Elm Ridge Management Lifted Its Lear (LEA) Holding by $710,370; Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $238.15. About 134,643 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.93. About 65,018 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 43,833 shares to 135,780 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donnelley R R & Sons Co by 632,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,026 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.04% or 57,471 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 3,374 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 862,157 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2,980 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 115,893 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor accumulated 8,319 shares. Nomura Incorporated holds 8,448 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtn Llc has 57,871 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co reported 0.01% stake. Invesco holds 0% or 71,197 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 12,538 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Regions Fin reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability holds 3,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Michigan-based Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,268 are owned by Drexel Morgan & Communications. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Leavell Invest Management owns 13,391 shares. Bank Of America De reported 2.81 million shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,725 shares. 27,648 were accumulated by Congress Asset Ma. Oakworth Capital reported 1,704 shares. 27 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.1% or 67,587 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.2% or 142,115 shares in its portfolio. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 14,750 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 440,460 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Axa owns 491,672 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankamerica Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,300 shares to 89,584 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

