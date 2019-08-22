Elm Ridge Management Lifted Century Alum Co (CENX) Holding; Apple (AAPL) Position Has Boosted by Cubic Asset Management Llc

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 125,561 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 09/04/2018 – Century Aluminum Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO ‘extremely confident’ exemptions won’t deaden Trump tariffs impact; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – NO INJURIES WERE SUSTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH THESE EVENTS AND FACILITY’S OTHER TWO POTLINES WERE UNAFFECTED; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 6.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Second, Munster said, is Apple’s strong cash position, which could signal more buybacks for loyal investors; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares to 185,989 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 94,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,255 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 80,000 shares. Elm Ridge Management reported 189,428 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0% or 12,537 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs owns 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 4,377 shares. Tci Wealth reported 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd invested in 0% or 39,127 shares. American Grp accumulated 37,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Macquarie Grp reported 7,760 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 4,924 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,370 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 7,174 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Com. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt has invested 2.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 8,455 shares stake. The New York-based Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 158,568 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 23,183 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Muhlenkamp And has 5.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd invested in 3.25% or 3,067 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,366 shares. Stoneridge Inv Partners Limited Com holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,999 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 18,991 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,941 shares. Crestwood Grp Limited Co has 272,952 shares. Wharton Business Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 163,956 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Syntal Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,692 shares to 22,326 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).