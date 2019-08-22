Elm Ridge Management Increases Position in Century Alum Co (CENX); Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose While Empyrean Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 359,432 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL HOLD OFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS FOR CANADA AND MEXICO WHILE NEGOTIATING NAFTA AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Was Forced to Temporarily Stop Production on One of Its Three Potlines; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – Bess expects Century Aluminum will be able to bring its Kentucky plant from 40 percent of capacity to 100 percent; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 236,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 616,901 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 525,798 shares to 498,023 shares, valued at $12.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,675 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 0% or 66,714 shares. Prudential owns 78,271 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 1.09 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 60,678 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 5.21M are held by Vanguard. Pnc Services Group owns 2,275 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 39,570 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 11,598 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.01% or 80,464 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 48,969 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 18,400 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 633,347 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).