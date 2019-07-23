Elm Ridge Management Has Upped Lear (LEA) Holding by $710,370; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.57. About 391,826 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 44,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 963,233 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,414 are owned by Kbc Gp Nv. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.29% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 180,200 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.14% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Adage Capital Prns Gru holds 0.12% or 350,000 shares in its portfolio. 32,950 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 38,894 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Tru Comm Of Vermont owns 11,201 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Seizert Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.82% or 5,869 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 70,478 shares. Investec Asset North America Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Captrust Advisors has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 18,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,907 shares to 64,761 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,274 shares, and cut its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/16: (VTVT) (APRN) (JBHT) Higher; (TNXP) (LEA) (DPZ) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Has Lear Fared Compared With Its Peers? – Forbes” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 18,719 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 20,362 shares stake. Thomas White Int has 0.15% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 9,100 shares. Burney holds 95,814 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 2.51 million shares. Haverford holds 4,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 28,180 shares. Primecap Ca invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Westport Asset Mngmt accumulated 20,000 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% stake. Cls Lc invested in 58 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital reported 0.16% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 23.72 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares to 202,070 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DLTR vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Ross Stores, Shoe Carnival, Stitch Fix, Amedisys and NVR – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Ross Stores, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ROST) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Share Price Increased 180% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.