Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) Holding by $360,246; Shares Declined; Advisors Preferred Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.68% . The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 1.48M shares traded or 58.43% up from the average. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 65.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.50% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 30/04/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE SAYS HAWKINS NAMED CEO; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $45.7M, EST. $38.1M; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY INCREASED ABOUT 0.7% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: James Welch to Serve as a Senior Advisor; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in YRC Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Group Inc accumulated 3.34% or 83,351 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,760 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 20,858 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct reported 8,047 shares stake. Autus Asset Management holds 1.49% or 152,739 shares. Ohio-based Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 547,265 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Management Inc accumulated 15,947 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Llc reported 0.46% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 5.51M shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.18% or 2.28M shares. First Comml Bank And Tru Of Newtown holds 1.6% or 98,575 shares. Regent Invest Management Llc has invested 1.44% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 82,298 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 32,093 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 7 To 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEF) by 28,939 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

