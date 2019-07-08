Elm Ridge Management Has Lowered Its Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $1.39 Million; Comerica Bank Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $1.65 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 12,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 78,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 90,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $133.36. About 129,511 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 6,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 82,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $252.46. About 111,226 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 631,675 shares. National Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,989 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 281,445 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,412 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 3,965 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 239 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital has 0.2% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). U S Global Inc holds 6,336 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 3,798 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 117,376 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,083 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital LP has 4.44% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 401,075 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 8.38 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Invesco invested in 0.05% or 1.21 million shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.54 earnings per share, up 17.92% or $0.69 from last year’s $3.85 per share. URI’s profit will be $356.94M for 7.34 P/E if the $4.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.23% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,407 shares. Farmers Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability owns 600 shares. Churchill Mngmt owns 35,104 shares. Hugh Johnson Llc accumulated 0.26% or 3,418 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.42% or 16,833 shares. 165,320 were reported by Healthcor Limited Partnership. Daiwa Group holds 13,801 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Northstar Gp Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,223 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated accumulated 0% or 5,515 shares. Eaton Vance holds 68,103 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 16,274 shares in its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Invest Mgmt reported 2,361 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.49 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 21,487 shares to 44,992 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 8,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA).