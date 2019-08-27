Elm Ridge Management Has Lifted Century Alum Co (CENX) Position by $422,544; Stock Price Declined; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Qualcomm Com (QCOM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 80,320 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 74,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.91. About 11.16 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Spending Buys the Right Friends; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 12/03/2018 – US security panel could refer Broadcom-Qualcomm bid to Trump for review; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $57

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 448,332 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Pain is Century Aluminum’s Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum 1Q EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 13/03/2018 – RPT-COLUMN-Aluminium through the looking glass after Trump’s tariffs: Andy Home

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,233 shares to 15,493 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,327 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,907 shares to 64,761 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp by 37,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,617 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

