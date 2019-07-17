Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Lear (LEA) Position by $710,370; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stock Rose, Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Holding

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $484.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 100,758 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.7. About 557,839 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $586,625 activity. Shares for $489,125 were sold by CARRIERI MICHAEL on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43 million for 27.32 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raffles Assoc LP accumulated 142,024 shares. Ranger Investment LP stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 3,165 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc invested in 8,849 shares. 11,790 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Federated Pa holds 0% or 922 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0% or 1,045 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blackrock owns 923,397 shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Associates Lc has 0.05% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 78,965 shares. Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 64,256 shares. Cambridge holds 0% or 11,797 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited holds 11,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.