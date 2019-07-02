Elm Ridge Management Has Increased Its Century Alum Co (CENX) Stake by $422,544; Landscape Capital Management Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) Upped by $1.86 Million as Market Value Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 720,558 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – NEW CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE IN 2020; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance; 03/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Bets Global Raw-Material Squeeze Won’t Last; 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys 1% Position in Century Aluminum; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 35,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,490 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 19,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 793,286 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN – GIVEN THAT HERBALIFE INVESTMENT HAS BECOME OUTSIZED POSITION, IT IS ONLY “PRUDENT” FOR IEP TO REDUCE EXPOSURE – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition: Adjustment to Reflect Recently Implemented Two-For-One Stk Split; 25/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION SAYS ELECTED NICHOLAS GRAZIANO, ALAN LEFEVRE, JUAN MIGUEL MENDOZA, AND MARGARITA PALAU-HERNANDEZ TO ITS BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q EPS $1.08; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE: ADJUSTED PRICE RANGE OF DUTCH AUCTION TENDER $49-$54; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 16/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – CASH PURCHASE PRICE IN TENDER OFFER SHALL NOT BE GREATER THAN $54.00 NOR LESS THAN $49.00 PER SHARE

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,981 shares to 76,219 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 170,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,408 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) for 7.43M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 16,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,284 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd owns 206,321 shares. 40,975 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,406 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 80,464 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.01% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Caxton Assocs Lp holds 13,172 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 628 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.09% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Pggm Invests has invested 0.03% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 199,172 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has 392,007 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated reported 205,238 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,983 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 47,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,027 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen California Amt Qlt Mu (NKX).

