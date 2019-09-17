Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its United Rentals (URI) Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Horseman Capital Management LTD Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 1.08 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,400 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $124.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,832 shares to 84,991 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 65,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92 million for 5.53 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

