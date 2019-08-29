Elm Ridge Management Has Decreased Its Magna Intl (MGA) Stake; Qwest 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (CTZ) Shorts Lowered By 38.01%

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,907 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 64,761 shares with $3.15M value, down from 85,668 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 304,791 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance

Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ) had a decrease of 38.01% in short interest. CTZ’s SI was 91,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.01% from 147,600 shares previously. With 38,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Qwest Corporation 6.625% Notes Due 2055 (NYSE:CTZ)’s short sellers to cover CTZ’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 27,825 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Qwest Corp. NT (NYSE:CTZ) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

