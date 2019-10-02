Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Position in Citigroup (C) as Stock Value Rose; Yamana Gold (AUY) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Stake by $10.70 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 79.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 5.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 6.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 14.81 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 14/03/2018 – Signa Sports plans stock market listing in Frankfurt; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.48M for 81.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,562 shares to 464,034 shares, valued at $24.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 40,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 44,100 shares. Martin And Comm Tn reported 0.66% stake. Pitcairn has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 55,173 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 14.52M shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,003 shares. Highland LP reported 11,900 shares stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 48.10 million shares. Sonata Capital Gp has 4,545 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 3,975 are held by Argi Serv Lc. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc owns 4,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Girard Prns Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,899 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.01% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 66,866 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,832 shares to 84,991 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.60 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

