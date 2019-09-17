Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Its United Rentals (URI) Position by $1.96 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Third Security Has Decreased Position

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $126.9. About 1.08 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Rev $1.73B

Third Security Llc decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc sold 3.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 10.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.05 million, down from 14.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 732,553 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 1.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 11/05/2018 – NHL: Follicular Lymphoma Forecast and Market Analysis to 2025 – Rituxan’s Dominance in the Market Faces Threats from Gazyva – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 22/03/2018 – HEALTH CANADA APPROVES RITUXAN® SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION FOR CANADIANS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 17,776 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.05% or 9,932 shares in its portfolio. Dumont And Blake Advsr Llc holds 4,250 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 19,683 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated stated it has 40,700 shares. Korea Inv holds 0.02% or 32,450 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Manhattan Com owns 3,554 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based First Dallas Secs has invested 0.43% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 7,446 shares. Independent Inc holds 0.44% or 8,550 shares. Morgan Stanley has 922,224 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has invested 0.07% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 128,045 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. Theleme Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.86% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.53 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold HALO shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 105.70 million shares or 8.25% less from 115.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 34 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Iridian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Ct invested in 1.2% or 4.85M shares. Invesco reported 5.39 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Baker Bros Lp invested in 299,969 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 32,959 shares. Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 17,950 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 135,307 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 31,515 shares. Blackrock accumulated 12.63M shares. 88,400 are held by Products Ptnrs Lc. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15,587 shares in its portfolio. 214 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated. Quantbot Tech Lp stated it has 0% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.01% stake. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) for 3,980 shares.

Third Security Llc, which manages about $2.60B and $848.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 6.76M shares to 74.55 million shares, valued at $571.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BRAVEN Launches Undeniably Rugged BRV Speaker Collection – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halo Therapeutics holder Kirk sells 1.57M shares – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BELGRAVIA provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 31.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% negative EPS growth.