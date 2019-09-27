Elm Ridge Management Has Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $1.46 Million; Capital World Investors Position in Citigroup (C) Has Boosted by $362.08 Million

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37M, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 5.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 27/04/2018 – TRADER FILES PROPOSED ANTITRUST CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST CBOE EXCHANGE, SEVERAL MARKET MAKERS OVER ALLEGED VIX MANIPULATION–COURT FILING; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 5.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 26.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83B, up from 20.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 5.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.1 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – C: Citi to hire bitcoin pros to find cryptocurrency risk, Busine; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 283,597 shares to 469,586 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 189,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 687,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Cap Co, Maryland-based fund reported 41,228 shares. Cap Advsr Inc Ok reported 0.98% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Service Corp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1.62M are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.24% or 274,820 shares in its portfolio. Washington-based Washington Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc reported 11.90M shares stake. Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,305 shares. 415,439 are held by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 766,637 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 15,746 shares. Private Wealth Advisors reported 0.34% stake. South State owns 2,919 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $426.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 96,334 shares to 26.21 million shares, valued at $164.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,352 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).