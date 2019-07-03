Elm Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Lear (LEA) Position by $710,370; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $633,096; Stock Declined

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 8,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 529,422 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54 million, up from 520,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.12M shares traded or 69.83% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK WASN’T EXPECTING B-20 IMPACT TO BE THAT SIGNIFICANT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 284,966 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $660 MLN, AND DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EXPENSE IS ESTIMATED TO BE $500 MLN; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser invested in 94,259 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 241 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Com. Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 19,666 shares. 354,143 are held by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8 shares. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has 84,319 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,674 shares. Loews has 2,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 183,214 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 5,295 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.15 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 4,569 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,374 shares. Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 27,977 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 142,411 shares to 455,675 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 52,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,219 shares, and cut its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,095 shares to 1,620 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,015 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

