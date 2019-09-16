Elm Ridge Management Decreased United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.96 Million; Share Price Declined; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Shares Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $1.16 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 10,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 176,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41M, up from 166,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 591,786 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 742,184 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 14,252 shares to 83,760 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 27,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,667 shares, and cut its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.91 million for 5.60 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.