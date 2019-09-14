Elm Ridge Management Decreased Its United Rentals (URI) Stake by $1.96 Million as Stock Declined; Stepan Co (SCL) Stake Held by Southernsun Asset Management Llc

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27M, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $98.9. About 117,050 shares traded or 46.71% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – HAS APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 19.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 14,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 63,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 78,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.84M shares traded or 33.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 522,517 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 45,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,032 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.