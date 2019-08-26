Elm Ridge Management Decreased Its Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by $978,145; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 779,172 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 48.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 139,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 146,788 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 286,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 319,276 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America De owns 39,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,526 are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 83,526 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.40 million shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 360,026 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 34,897 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 422,739 shares. Element Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 24,064 shares in its portfolio. 300,676 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Glazer Capital Limited Company owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Guggenheim Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,830 shares. 44,366 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 40,987 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,556 were accumulated by Secor Cap Advisors L P. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Hbk LP reported 68,321 shares. 25,130 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 446,976 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc owns 44,868 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 738,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 15,403 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 43,004 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments stated it has 63,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) or 99,500 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.82 million activity.