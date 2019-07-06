Elm Ridge Management Decreased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Holding By $978,145; Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) stake by 48.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 139,735 shares as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)’s stock declined 32.44%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 146,788 shares with $1.07M value, down from 286,523 last quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co now has $701.23 million valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 316,673 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – S&P Cuts Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rating to B- From B; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Rtg To “B-‘; Otlk Stbl; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook

Among 3 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Jefferies. The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 1. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. See Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) latest ratings:

30/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Top Pick New Rating: Sector Perform New Target: $75 Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80 New Target: $84 Maintain

22/01/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Top Pick Upgrade

16/01/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. The company has market cap of $170.66 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. It has a 26.94 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.06M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 08/05/2018 – Budweiser Kicks Off “Light Up the FIFA World Cup™” Global Campaign to Celebrate the Energy of 2018 FIFA World Cup™; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Is the World’s Largest Brewing Company Now Coming to Market With Its IPO? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “California Hits Anheuser-Busch With $500,000 Fine For Violating Air Pollution Laws – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Anheuser Busch Inbev Preps Biggest IPO Of 2019 In Hong Kong – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth Of July Pop, Boom, And Sparkle: Summer Seasonal Stocks To Consider – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 12,571 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Finance Advisors has invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Beech Hill Advisors reported 6,955 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt invested in 4,773 shares. Synovus holds 0.01% or 6,360 shares. 6,047 are owned by First Interstate National Bank. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.81% or 85,645 shares. Moreover, Comerica Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cook & Bynum Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 38.33% or 762,997 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,242 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm owns 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 17,763 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Limited Company, Michigan-based fund reported 536,518 shares. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 2,916 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Investec Asset Ltd has 0.33% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? In the Classroom! – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HMHC: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,556 were reported by Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 0.45% or 5.98M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.04% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). New York-based Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 28,212 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0% or 188,769 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com invested in 51,946 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 21,214 shares stake. Mutual Of America Limited Company reported 259,816 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt owns 38,528 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 48,113 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 21,518 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,042 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 52,381 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 30,519 shares.