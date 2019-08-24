Elm Ridge Management Decreased Devon Energy New (DVN) Position as Share Price Declined; Twin Securities Upped Its Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding by $7.80 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 91,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 284,479 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 376,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Finance reported 18,355 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Inc, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 9,800 shares. 18,948 are held by Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 103,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Company reported 5,200 shares stake. Dynamic Management has invested 2.76% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Comerica Bancorp owns 82,119 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York-based P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt LP has invested 6.35% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 136,861 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.12 million shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 337,803 were reported by Amer Grp. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 100 shares. Brown Advisory reported 5,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Inv Advisers has 4.49% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 712,528 shares.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form N-PX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynami For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management has invested 0.29% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cannell Peter B And owns 15,942 shares. Oslo Asset Mngmt As owns 9.47% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.34 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 24,629 shares. Sit Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Calamos Lc has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 23,500 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cetera Advisor Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 7,668 shares. Tradition Limited Company accumulated 27,832 shares. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 559 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Reliance Of Delaware has 0.05% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IMF August Buys: The 12 Stocks Added To My Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.