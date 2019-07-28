Elm Ridge Management Cut Stake in Yrc Worldwide (YRCW) as Stock Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.42 Million

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected)

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (YRCW) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 60,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 185,989 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 246,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Yrc Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 632,816 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 48.78% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Reddaway Again Named Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.