Elm Ridge Management Cut By $1.46 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Last Week Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Analysts

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 30.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Elm Ridge Management Llc analyzed 20,916 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)'s stock rose 1.72%. The Elm Ridge Management Llc holds 48,092 shares with $3.37M value, down from 69,008 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29M shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Centrica PLC (LON:CNA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Centrica PLC has GBX 128 highest and GBX 68 lowest target. GBX 92’s average target is 23.03% above currents GBX 74.78 stock price. Centrica PLC had 16 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 15. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by JP Morgan. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Berenberg. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained Centrica plc (LON:CNA) on Thursday, April 18 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Bernstein. See Centrica plc (LON:CNA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,636 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,682 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 1.41% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6.57M shares. Sageworth Trust reported 692 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg accumulated 3.05 million shares. Point72 Asset Management LP stated it has 835,111 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Donald Smith & Commerce reported 2.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 17,053 are held by Huntington Financial Bank. Centurylink Communication reported 40,817 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Hgk Asset, a New Jersey-based fund reported 106,612 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 233,339 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 16,419 are held by Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Psagot House holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 155,809 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.10% above currents $69.3 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26.

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) stake by 6,832 shares to 84,991 valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 39,009 shares and now owns 266,283 shares. Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha" published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold Centrica plc shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 268.42 million shares or 0.06% less from 268.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 10,225 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Centrica plc (LON:CNA). Blackrock reported 1.13M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com holds 0% or 165 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 8,544 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 46,301 shares. Pinebridge L P holds 10,269 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 12,481 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Paragon Cap Limited stated it has 6,101 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 10,917 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 28,294 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 8,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More recent Centrica plc (LON:CNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is There An Opportunity With Centrica plc's (LON:CNA) 47% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance" on July 21, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: "Could Centrica plc's (LON:CNA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance" on May 14, 2019.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of 4.19 billion GBP. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

The stock increased 2.64% or GBX 1.92 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 74.78. About 33.81 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.