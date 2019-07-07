Elm Ridge Management Continues to Hold Position in Lear (LEA); As Adobe (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Increased Its Holding

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 312,035 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 21,258 shares valued at $4.95M was made by GESCHKE CHARLES M on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19 million was made by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million was sold by Morris Donna. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. $6.00M worth of stock was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares to 2,440 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,115 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,948 shares. Rockland Communications reported 2,928 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 388 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 47,175 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.03% or 10,339 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate accumulated 23,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Securities Lc accumulated 0.16% or 2,537 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp stated it has 29,912 shares. 670,560 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Axa holds 0.74% or 706,605 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 3,799 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 3,797 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 2,240 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Com reported 289,947 shares.

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 60,041 shares to 185,989 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,274 shares, and cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Lear Dropped 10% in March – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Lear To Acquire Automotive Software Supplier Xevo For $320M – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lear Corporation (LEA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Importance Of Asia To Lear’s Valuation And Growth? – Forbes” with publication date: March 07, 2019.