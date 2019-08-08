Elm Ridge Management Continues to Hold Position in Century Alum Co (CENX); As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Share Price Rose, Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.51 Million

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.14M market cap company. The stock increased 7.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 495,036 shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/05/2018 – Synchronoss Requires Additional Time to Comply with Nasdaq Listing Requirements; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $604.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 899,363 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 44.35% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 08/03/2018 TRUMP SAYS CENTURY ALUMINUM EXPECTS TO EXPAND AFTER TARIFF SIGNING; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Reports Electrical Failure Affecting One Potline at its Sebree Smelter; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Company Lauds Implementation of Broad Relief by President Trump; 06/04/2018 – COLUMN-An aluminium mirror on Trump’s tariff tornado: Andy Home; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects Losses Arising From These Events, Less Deductibles, Will Be Covered by Insurance

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 73,370 shares to 227,274 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,761 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 76,487 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 0% or 19,671 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 11,091 shares. Kennedy Capital has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 16,660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 45,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 70,617 shares. 1,000 are owned by Synovus Fincl. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 35,004 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 5,045 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Pnc Fin Svcs Group invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). 45,373 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 76,110 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,900 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onespan Inc by 161,054 shares to 208,011 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc.

