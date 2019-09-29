Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 THL Credit Inc. 7 1.46 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and THL Credit Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and THL Credit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was more bullish than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats THL Credit Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.