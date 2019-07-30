Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

As Asset Management businesses, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.86 N/A 1.38 7.07 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.28 N/A 1.33 19.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 0.01% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was more bullish than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.