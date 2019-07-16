Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

As Asset Management businesses, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.34 N/A 1.38 7.07 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 17.66% respectively. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 13.27% stronger performance while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has -0.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.