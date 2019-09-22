Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 15.29 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Golub Capital BDC Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.