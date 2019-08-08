Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 35.99 N/A 1.14 9.34 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.58 N/A 3.83 5.31

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.3% are GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.