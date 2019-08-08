Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

We are comparing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 35.99 N/A 1.14 9.34 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.