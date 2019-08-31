Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

We are comparing Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 19.14 N/A 0.62 20.78

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is currently more affordable than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.36% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.