Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.93 N/A 1.14 9.34 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 23.47% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.44%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 5 of the 5 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.