Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.48 N/A 1.14 9.34 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.