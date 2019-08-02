Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF)’s Financial Results Comparing With AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.17 N/A 1.14 9.34 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 31.17% respectively. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.