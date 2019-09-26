Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Forms $10.72 Double Top; Ford Motor Company (F) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 27.54% above currents $9.15 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. See Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $13.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $8.5000 New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) formed double top with $11.26 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.72 share price. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) has $139.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 8,255 shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) has risen 10.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,884 activity. The insider Nakamura Kuni bought $18,696.

Investors sentiment is 2.43 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 1 investors sold Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares while 6 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.29 million shares or 6.33% more from 4.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 21,557 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The California-based Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF). 1.11 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Landscape Mngmt Lc owns 0.06% invested in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) for 72,430 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 103,175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 75,763 shares. Pnc Fincl Group holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 22,840 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt reported 839,895 shares. Shaker Finance Services Ltd invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF). Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) for 7,006 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners reported 18,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 645,258 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Incorporated reported 15,828 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF).

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $36.53 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 16.95 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $95,950 was made by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Monday, July 29. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR had bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ALLOCATION OF $3 BILLION OF COMMITMENTS TO FORD CREDIT ON AN IRREVOCABLE AND EXCLUSIVE BASIS REMAINS IN PLACE; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 25/04/2018 – Ford earnings: 43 cents per share, vs 41 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – A PROPOSAL RELATING TO DISCLOSURE OF CO’S POLITICAL ACTIVITIES AND EXPENDITURES WAS REJECTED; 11/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR F.N WILL RESUME PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUPS ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT DEARBORN AND KANSAS CITY PLANTS; 15/03/2018 – FORD EXPECTING LIGHT TRUCKS TO BE 86% OF SALES MIX BY 2020; 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg L P reported 0% stake. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 12,279 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 17.21 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 429,851 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 0.04% or 35,084 shares. Td Capital Limited Co stated it has 352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Parsons Cap Management Ri has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com reported 0.25% stake. Arete Wealth Lc has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). City Com has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 10,726 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.02% or 680,255 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 13,366 shares.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford: A Dubious Future Repeats – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ford Stock Is a Buy Despite Uncertainty on Multiple Fronts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for a Recession to Bet on Ford Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Going Electric Will Pay off Big Time for Ford Stock in the Future – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.