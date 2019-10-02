Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) Forms $10.36 Double Top; Hologic (HOLX) Sentiment Is 1.22

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) formed double top with $10.88 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.36 share price. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) has $134.92 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About shares traded. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) has risen 10.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.70% the S&P500.

Hologic Inc (HOLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 180 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 148 sold and reduced holdings in Hologic Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 249.45 million shares, down from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Hologic Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 123 Increased: 119 New Position: 61.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $24,884 activity. $6,188 worth of stock was bought by Nakamura Kuni on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment is 2.43 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 1 investors sold Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares while 6 reduced holdings. only 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.29 million shares or 6.33% more from 4.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.25% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. for 9.78 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 5,888 shares or 3.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 2.82% invested in the company for 15.53 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Dynamic Capital Management Ltd has invested 2.74% in the stock. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 146,587 shares.

Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostics segment provides Aptima family of assays, target capture/nucleic acid extraction technology, transcription-mediated amplification technology, hybridization protection and dual kinetic assays, Procleix family of assays for blood screening, instrumentation, Invader chemistry platform, ThinPrep system, and rapid fetal fibronectin test.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.74M for 18.72 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.