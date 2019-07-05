Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Comparison side by side

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 9 35.41 N/A 1.38 7.07 Janus Henderson Group plc 23 1.89 N/A 2.25 9.55

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Janus Henderson Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 61.7%. Insiders owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Janus Henderson Group plc -4.4% -13.61% -8.47% -8% -36.75% 3.81%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Janus Henderson Group plc beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.