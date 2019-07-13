Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 40.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has 0.44% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. N/A 10 7.07 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

The potential upside of the rivals is 129.95%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s competitors beat Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.