Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.52 N/A 1.38 7.07 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 2.28 4.22

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.