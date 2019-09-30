Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 11 0.00 N/A 1.14 9.34 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 40.2% and 29.29% respectively. 0.44% are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 3 of the 4 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.