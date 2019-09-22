Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Comparing side by side

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.67 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 highlights Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 21.9%. Insiders held 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.