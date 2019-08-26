Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) Contrasting side by side

Both Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.66 N/A 1.14 9.34 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.87 N/A 0.65 20.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 21.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.