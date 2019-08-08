Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 35.99 N/A 1.14 9.34 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.