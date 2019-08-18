Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) Comparing side by side

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.48 N/A 1.14 9.34 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.17 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 demonstrates Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.2% and 27.29%. Insiders owned 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.